White House says delegation to Haiti safe after gunshots heard at president's funeral
- Country:
- United States
The delegation U.S. President Joe Biden sent to Haiti is "safe" after gunshots were heard near the funeral for the Caribbean country's former leader, Jovenel Moise, the White House said on Friday. "The presidential delegation is safe and accounted for in light of the reported shootings outside of the funeral," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
"We are deeply concerned about unrest in Haiti." The delegation to the funeral, which was led by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is returning home slightly earlier than originally expected due to the security concern, according to a source familiar with the situation.
"The Haitian people deserve democracy, stability, security, and prosperity, and we stand with them in this time of crisis," Thomas-Greenfield said on Twitter, adding that they discussed matters with the Haitian leadership. "We urge everyone to express themselves peacefully and refrain from violence."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thomas-Greenfield
- Joe Biden
- Caribbean
- Jovenel
- Haiti
- U.S.
- Haitian
- Greenfield
- Jen Psaki
- White House
ALSO READ
'Stay home, stay safe:' Haitian Americans fret for relatives trapped by turmoil
Haiti says 26 Colombians, two Haitian Americans among group that killed president
Pfizer to seek U.S. authorization for COVID booster shot as Delta variant spreads
U.S. civil rights leaders vow to keep fighting for voting rights
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang