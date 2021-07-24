Biden picks Caroline Kennedy as U.S. ambassador to Australia, CNN reports

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 00:49 IST
President Joe Biden plans to nominate Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, as U.S. ambassador to Australia, CNN reported on Friday, citing three unidentified people familiar with the process.

The White House declined to comment on the report. Kennedy threw her support behind Biden's 2020 presidential bid in February of that year, writing that the former vice president was more prepared for the job than his rivals.

Kennedy previously served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under Democratic former President Barack Obama. The first female U.S. ambassador to Japan, Kennedy was an early and prominent supporter of Obama in his initial quest for the presidency in 2008, and also campaigned for him.

