Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition remains critical: Hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh continues to be on life support and there is no change in his health condition, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said on Saturday.

He is under close monitoring of senior doctors of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology departments, the statement said.

Advertisement

''Former UP chief minister and former governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh ji is on life saving support system (ventilator). There is no change in his health condition,” a release issued by the hospital said. Director of the institute Prof R K Dhiman is also keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it added.

The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU of the hospital in the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)