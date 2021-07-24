Left Menu

Goa BJP urges Centre to provide assistance to flood-affected people

The BJPs Goa unit on Saturday said it has urged the Central government to provide all the necessary assistance to the coastal state, which has been severely hit by incessant rainfall and flooding over the last two days.BJP Goa Pradesh President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the party will launch a helpline for people who need assistance at this time.We have appealed to the Centre to support the state in the times of crisis.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-07-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 14:52 IST
The BJP's Goa unit on Saturday said it has urged the Central government to provide all the necessary assistance to the coastal state, which has been severely hit by incessant rainfall and flooding over the last two days.

BJP Goa Pradesh President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the party will launch a helpline for people who need assistance at this time.

"We have appealed to the Centre to support the state in times of crisis. We are sure that, as in the past, this time too, the government will come to the rescue of flood victims," Tanavade said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet ministers are on the field helping people, and the government machinery is also working overtime to ensure that the damage is minimum, he said.

The BJP leader said the party workers are on the field providing assistance to the people in their respective areas, he added.

One person died, around 1,000 houses were damaged and hundreds of people were evacuated from low-lying parts of Goa, which were inundated due to heavy rains and overflowing of rivers. The state on Friday witnessed one of the worst floods in nearly 40 years.

