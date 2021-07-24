Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to Chanu, says could not have asked for happier start to Tokyo Olympics

Hailing weightlifter Mirabai Chanus silver medal win in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India is elated by her stupendous performance and that it couldnt have asked for a happier start to the grand sporting event.Modi also spoke to Chanu and congratulated her on the win.

Modi also spoke to Chanu and congratulated her on the win. He wished her the very best for her future endeavours, the prime minister's office said.

Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in the Olympics.

''Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian,'' Modi tweeted with the hashtag 'Cheer4India'.

Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

