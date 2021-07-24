Kodakara case charge sheet like a political resolution: BJP Kerala chief

A day after a Special Investigation Team filed charge sheet in a court on the 'Kodakara hawala money heist case', the BJP in Kerala on Saturday said it looked more like a 'political resolution' and prepared solely to taint the image of the party.

K Surendran, the BJP state chief, alleged that the police was actually trying to help the accused go free and those who have basic knowledge of the law knows what would happen to this ''politically motivated'' charge sheet when it is brought before the court.

''The charge sheet, filed by the special investigation team, is a political conspiracy. It seems that the police is not ready to recover the lost money from the accused.The charge sheet looks more like a political resolution, aimed at discrediting BJP,'' he told reporters here.

Accusing the police of making false claims regarding the Call Detail Record of BJP leaders, he said their original CDR would be released soon.

Necessary legal actions would be taken once the charge sheet was received, the leader added.

On the multi-crore loan scam reported in a ruling CPI(M)-controlled co-operative bank in Thrissur, Surendran claimed the ongoing crime branch investigation was part of a conspiracy to sabotage the case.

Terming the scandal as one of the biggest bank frauds ever reported in the state, he alleged that the state government was conducting a Crime Branch investigation out of fear that the central agencies would take up the matter.

Claiming that the ruling party had crores of black money investments in the co-operative banks, he further alleged that they had misused the institutions to utilise that illegal fund during the April 6 assembly polls.

The BJP state chief urged the Election Commission to carry out a probe into the allegations raised by the investors of Karavannur co-operative bank that their money had been used for the recent polls.

He also said the saffron party would approach the Election Commission with the demand.

A Special Investigation Team probing the Kodakara hawala money heist case on Friday filed a charge sheet in a local court against 22 people allegedly involved in the crime.

The charge sheet was filed in connection with the case of alleged heist of hawala money and conspiracy behind the action that occurred during the time of Assembly elections in April this year.

In the charge sheet running into 625 pages, the investigation team named 219 people including BJP state chief K Surendran as witnesses.

The SIT has alleged that the money was brought for the BJP during the elections and recommended a probe by the central agencies including Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and the Election Commission to trace the source of looted money.

The case was also related to allegations of hawala connections linked to some state leaders of the BJP.

