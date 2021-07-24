Left Menu

Amit Shah, NE CMs give standing ovation to Mirabai Chanu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:17 IST
Amit Shah, NE CMs give standing ovation to Mirabai Chanu
Singh also announced a Rs 1 crore package besides other perks an Olympian enjoys besides reserving a special post for the 26-year-old Manipur woman. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of all eight North-Eastern states on Saturday gave a standing ovation to Mirabai Chanu who took home India's first Olympic medal in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, officials said.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh broke the news during the meeting which was chaired by the Union Home Minister following which everyone in the meeting here gave the standing ovation with pride, they said.

Singh also announced a Rs 1 crore package besides other perks an Olympian enjoys besides reserving a special post for the 26-year-old Manipur woman.

''I broke the news to everyone in the meeting that Mirabai has opened the medal tally for India in the Olympics with a silver medal. On hearing the news, Amit Shah ji was so delighted and reached out for the mic saying it is a great pride for India,'' Biren posted a video of his video conversation with the Olympian.

''Everyone along with Amit Shah ji gave a standing ovation during the conference,'' he said. All eight CMs of the Northeast are attending a meeting presided over by Shah in Meghalaya's capital Shillong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021