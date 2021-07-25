Left Menu

Modi lauds Chandigarh vendor giving free ‘Chhole Bhature’ to those who show vaccination proof

A Chandigarh street vendor giving out free Chhole Bhature to people who take their COVID-19 vaccine shot and furnish proof of it the same day drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday.In Chandigarhs Sector 29, Sanjay Rana ji runs a food stall and sells Chhole Bhature on a cycle, the prime minister said.Modi said Ranas daughter Ridhhima and niece Riya had given him the idea to give out free Chhole Bhature to those who took their shots.One day his daughter Ridhhima and niece Riya came to him with an idea.

Appreciating the effort, he added, ''It is said that to work for the society's good, a sense of service and duty is required. Our brother Sanjay is proving this right.'' Modi also recalled the time he spent Chandigarh while handling the organisation work for the BJP in the 1990s.

''This is a very cheerful and beautiful city. The people living here also large-hearted. And yes, if you are food lover, then you would love it even more here,'' the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Rana thanked the prime minister for recognising his effort.

Speaking to news persons, he said he had been giving 25-30 plates of food for free daily.

''If we have to quickly get rid of Covid, we must all cooperate with the government and take our vaccine doses. That is the only to protect ourselves, our families, our country and the entire world,'' Rana added.

