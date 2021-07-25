Rajasthan panchayat bypolls: Over 72% turnout recorded, polling peaceful

The polling of by-elections to vacant seats of sarpanch for 34 gram panchayats of 19 districts in Rajasthan was held peacefully on Sunday when 72.32 percent voters exercised their franchise, adhering to Covid guidelines, officials said.

The gram panchayat under Dhorimanna Panchayat Samiti in Barmer district recorded the highest voter turnout at 92.88 percent, State election commissioner PS Mehra said.

On the other hand, polling in 17 wards of 15 municipalities in eight districts of the state will be held on July 26 and counting of votes will take place on July 28.

Forty-three candidates are in the fray for these by-elections, officials said, adding the candidate has been elected unopposed in Bharatpur Municipality.

