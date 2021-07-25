Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL56 2NDLD WEATHER Nature’s fury: 9 killed in landslides in Himachal; 113 dead in rain incidents in Maharashtra New Delhi: Heavy rainfall wreaked more havoc in several parts of the country, including Maharashtra where the death toll in rain-related incidents climbed to 113, while nine people were killed in fresh landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday. DEL32 PM-LD NATION We must move forward with 'Nation First, Always First' mantra: PM Modi New Delhi: Stressing on 'Nation First, Always First' mantra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that as the country enters its 75th year of Independence, every citizen should lead a ''Bharat Jodo Andolan'' in the same manner as Mahatma Gandhi had led the ''Bharat Chhoro Andolan''.

DEL25 INDOUS-RIGHTS Human rights, democracy are universal; extend beyond particular national perspective: Govt sources New Delhi: Human rights and democracy are universal and extend beyond a particular national or cultural perspective, government sources here said on Sunday, a day after the US said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise the issues during his upcoming visit to India.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 39,742 new cases, 535 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India added 39,742 new cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,13,71,901, while the death toll rose to 4,20,551 with 535 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL50 BADAL-NATIONAL FRONT Regional parties should form national front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Sukhbir Singh Badal New Delhi: Regional parties should come together and form a national front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Sunday and asserted that his party's story with the saffron party was over. By Jatin Takkar DEL35 MEA-INDOUS-BLINKEN-LD-VISIT Blinken's India visit: Situation in Afghanistan, terror safe havens in Pak to figure in talks New Delhi: The implications of the withdrawal of American troops on the security situation in Afghanistan and the need for sustained pressure on Pakistan on terror financing and terrorist safe havens will be on the agenda of talks during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's two-day visit to India from July 27, official sources said on Sunday.

DEL26 JK-ABDULLAH 'No follow-up results' after meeting with PM: Abdullah Srinagar: A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to mainstream leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that there has been ''no follow-up results'' on the ground. By Sumir Kaul DEL7 PEGASUS-RS MEMBER-PLEA Pegasus issue: Rajya Sabha MP moves Supreme Court seeking court-monitored probe New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member John Brittas has moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into reports of alleged snooping of activists, politicians, journalists and constitutional functionaries using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

MDS11 KA-LD ALL YEDIYURAPPA Whether I continue as CM or not will be known by tomorrow, says Yediyurappa Bengaluru/Belagavi/Panaji: Suspense continued on the possible change of guard in Karnataka on Sunday with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa saying a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by tomorrow, but asserted that he will continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-LINGUISTIC MINORITIES TN society moves SC, seeks benefits for linguistic minorities in running educational institutes New Delhi: A Tamil Nadu-based educational organisation has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to issue a notification to identify linguistic minorities, like religious ones, as units for granting benefits in running academic institutions.

LGD2 DL-HC-VIRUS-DOCTOR-RAMDEV Delhi HC to hear plea against Ramdev for remarks against allopathy New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday a plea by seven doctors' associations against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading misinformation by his statements against allopathy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SPORTS OLY64 SPO-OLY-LDALL IND After a high, the reality check: No medals for India on Olympics Day 2; Mary, Manika, Sindhu shine Tokyo: The shooters came undone once again and the hockey team took a hammering but badminton ace P V Sindhu, boxing great M C Mary Kom and table tennis star Manika Batra went about their jobs with trademark resolve to keep India's Olympic campaign on track despite a medal-less second day at the Games here on Sunday.

FOREIGN FGN2 UN-TIRUMURTI-INDIA In UNSC, India provided much-needed balance vis-a-vis P-5 and their inter-se fissures: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: A country of the size of India with its independent foreign policy has been a welcome entrant into the UN Security Council, providing “much-needed” balance vis-a-vis the powerful UN body's five permanent members and their inter-se fissures, New Delhi's envoy to the UN said ahead of its Presidency of the Council in August. By Yoshita Singh PTI TDS TDS

