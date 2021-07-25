Left Menu

Raj CM expresses grief over Himachal landslide incident

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:41 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed grief over the landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh which has left nine tourists dead.

“Saddened to know many lives have been lost when a bridge collapsed in Sangal valley of Kinnaur in #HimachalPradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he tweeted.

The CM also wished for speedy recovery of those injured.

Nine tourists were killed after heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveller in a landslide near Basteri in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

