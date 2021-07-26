Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War, and said the country will always remember their supreme sacrifice.In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 09:25 IST
In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Gandhi tweeted, ''Heartfelt tributes to every soldier who laid down his life for the dignity of our tricolour.'' ''We will always remember yours and your family's supreme sacrifice for the security of the country. Jai Hind,'' the former Congress chief said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

