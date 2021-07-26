Left Menu

Southern India's only chief minister from PM Modi's party resigns

The chief minister of India's Karnataka, the only state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in the country's prosperous south, resigned on Monday in the latest political shake-up in the Hindu nationalist group. B.S. Yediyurappa, a four-time chief minister of the state, home to India's technology capital of Bengaluru, had helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) form its first government in India's southern region in 2008.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:44 IST
Southern India's only chief minister from PM Modi's party resigns
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chief minister of India's Karnataka, the only state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in the country's prosperous south, resigned on Monday in the latest political shake-up in the Hindu nationalist group.

B.S. Yediyurappa, a four-time chief minister of the state, home to India's technology capital of Bengaluru, had helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) form its first government in India's southern region in 2008. The party has failed to make inroads in other southern states despite running the country since 2014. Aside from Yediyurappa's resignation, Modi recently dropped many senior ministers from his cabinet as he tries to reinvigorate his administration dented by a huge second surge in coronavirus infections.

Yediyurappa, 78, quit because he was older than its cut-off age of 75 years for ministerial positions, BJP spokeswoman Malavika Avinash said. "I had no pressure from senior party leaders. I am voluntarily submitting my resignation," Yediyurappa said in an emotional address broadcast live on local television channels.

Bengaluru hosts offices of big multinational companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs. Analysts said the BJP will have to move fast to name a successor or risk being outmaneuvered by the opposition.

"If the BJP cannot come up with a name soon enough, it would give the opposition a chance to swoop in," said Narendra Pani, dean, School of Social Sciences at the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bengaluru. "The challenge for the BJP will be to find a successor who will have the same kind of pull and can bring various groups together."

The BJP changed the chief minister of the northern state of Uttarakhand twice this year, months ahead of local elections. Karnataka elections are due only in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021