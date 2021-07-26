MyGov stands tall as effective example of participative governance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that MyGov, a government of India's platform for citizen engagement, stands tall as an effective example of participative governance and giving a voice to the youth. Modi was responding to the completion of the platform's seven years. It was launched in 2014 after he became prime minister. In a tweet MyGovIndia said, ''Thank you to all our #MyGovSaathis for making our 7 years journey so incredible! Thank you for your valuable inputs through the MyGov.in platform.'' It also posted a video. In his tweet, the prime minister also applauded all volunteers and contributors who enriched this platform with their contributions.

