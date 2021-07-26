Left Menu

Cong leaders released after over 7-hr detention by Delhi Police: Surjewala

It is sheer cowardice on the part of the Modi government to detain us illegally for over seven hours and in order to deter us from championing the voice of farmers, Surejwala said.In the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress is more determined than ever before to carry on with the cause of farmers, he said.Gandhi along with some other Congress leaders and MPs drove on a tractor to Parliament to protest against the farm laws and seek their withdrawal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 21:44 IST
Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Monday claimed that he and some other party leaders were detained by the Delhi Police for over seven hours following their protest against three farm laws.

The Congress leaders were detained after they drove on a tractor outside Parliament along with former party president Rahul Gandhi in the morning, protesting against the laws that were enacted in September last year.

Those accompanying Surjewala included All India Congress Committee secretary Pranav Jha and Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, ''Ten persons were in detention at the Mandir Marg police station. They all have been released.'' Surjewala alleged that the Narendra Modi government detained them illegally as it wants to deter them from raising the issue of farmers.

''Driving a tractor to attract the attention of Parliament and the Modi government over the woes, anger and anguish of farmers is not a crime but our right and duty,'' he told PTI after his release.

''We will continue to do so over and over again. It is sheer cowardice on the part of the Modi government to detain us illegally for over seven hours and in order to deter us from championing the voice of farmers,'' Surejwala said.

In the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress is more determined than ever before to carry on with the cause of farmers, he said.

Gandhi along with some other Congress leaders and MPs drove on a tractor to Parliament to protest against the farm laws and seek their withdrawal.

