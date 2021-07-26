Left Menu

Nehru's messenger of peace stand cost India dearly: Maha governor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru used to consider himself as a shantidoot messenger of peace and this stand cost the country dearly for several years.Nehrus contribution to the nation and the freedom struggle was huge.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:02 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru used to consider himself as a ''shantidoot'' (messenger of peace) and this stand cost the country dearly for several years.

''Nehru's contribution to the nation and the freedom struggle was huge. But he started believing himself as a messenger of peace and this cost the nation dearly for several years. His peace initiatives hurt India,'' Koshyari said at a function to mark the Kargil Diwas at Raj Bhavan here.

Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan slammed Koshyari. ''This is unfortunate. The governor's remark is based on half-truth and contradictory to reality. Promoting peace doesn't mean being weak. If that is so then what Koshyari thinks about Atal Bihari Vajpayee traveling to Lahore by bus to promote peace, dialogue and harmony, L K Advani doing an ideological turnaround by visiting (Pakistan founder) Jinnah's grave, and PM Narendra Modi going to Nawaz Sharif's birthday uninvited. Does Koshyari think these (events) show weakness?'' Chavan questioned. He said if Nehru is considered weak for promoting peace then the same yardstick should be applied to former prime minister Vajpayee, ex-home minister Advani and PM Modi.

''Koshyari's remarks that governments before Vajpayee were not serious about national security is an insult to former prime ministers of the country,'' Chavan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

