Biden says counter-terrorism cooperation with Iraq will continue

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 00:02 IST
File Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi that U.S. counter-terrorism cooperation will continue as the United States ends its combat mission in Iraq.

In Oval Office talks, Biden said the U.S. role in Iraq will shift to advising and training Iraqi forces. He said the United States would send doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Iraq soon.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

