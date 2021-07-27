Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hungarians protest against alleged illegal surveillance with Pegasus spyware

About 1,000 Hungarians protested on Monday over allegations that the government used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware for illegal surveillance of public figures in Hungary, drawing comparisons with the country's communist past. Protesters gathered at the House of Terror Museum in the capital, Budapest, which commemorates victims of Nazism and Communism, and marched to the headquarters of the governing Fidesz party.

Tunisian president responds to coup critiques: 'review your constitutional lessons'

Tunisian President Kais Saied, who recently ousted parliament, responded to critics who called his actions a coup on Monday by telling them to "review your constitutional lessons." The president was also keen to reassure the business community saying: "we do not have any problems with businessmen," shortly after credit ratings agency Fitch warned Tunisia would need to retain its reserves to avoid another rating downgrade.

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country. Coupled with Biden's withdrawal of the last American forces in Afghanistan by the end of August, the Democratic president is completing U.S. combat missions in the two wars that then-President George W. Bush began under his watch.

Vice President Harris could visit Vietnam, Singapore in August

Vice President Kamala Harris could travel to Vietnam and Singapore in August, even as details of such a trip are not final yet, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Harris' agenda, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the second-ranking U.S. diplomat, had face-to-face meetings with China's vice foreign minister in the northern city of Tianjin that the U.S. State Department described as "frank and open".

Nicaragua's Ortega arrests another rival, says U.S. aims to undermine vote

With a seventh opposition presidential hopeful under arrest, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in a speech described his political opponents as pawns being used by the United States against him. Scores of prominent Nicaraguans, including seven politicians aiming to run for president in November, have been arrested in amid accusations of plots to stage a coup. Many have fled abroad.

At least 57 migrants die in shipwreck off Libyan coast - U.N.

At least 57 people drowned on Monday after a boat capsized off the Libyan coast near Khums, the latest tragedy in the central Mediterranean, the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. "According to survivors brought to shore by fishermen and the coast guard, at least 20 women and two children were among those who drowned," IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli said in a tweet.

Tunisian democracy in turmoil after president sacks government

Tunisia is facing its worst crisis in a decade of democracy on Monday after President Kais Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army, a move denounced as a coup by the country's main parties, including Islamists. Saied's action followed months of deadlock and disputes pitting him against Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and a fragmented parliament, as Tunisia descended into an economic crisis exacerbated by one of Africa's worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

Analysis-U.S., China positions ossify at entrenched Tianjin talks

With no indication of a U.S.-China leaders' summit in the works, nor any outcomes announced from high-level diplomatic talks on Monday, relations between Beijing and Washington appear to be at a standstill as both sides insist the other must make concessions for ties to improve. U.S. officials had stressed that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's trip to the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials was a chance to ensure that stiffening competition between the two geopolitical rivals does not veer into conflict.

Canada installs first indigenous governor general, highlights reconciliation

Canada installed an indigenous woman as its governor general on Monday, the first such person to hold the post, in an elaborate ceremony that spotlighted the country's effort to reconcile with its colonial past. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Mary Simon - a former journalist, ambassador, and Inuit community advocate - to serve as the representative in Canada of its head of state, Queen Elizabeth, earlier this month.

