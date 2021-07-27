'Such unremitting incidents under BJP's watch invited death of democracy': TMC on Assam-Mizoram border clash

Expressing shock over the Assam-Mizoram inter-state border clash that has claimed the lives of at least five policemen and injured 60 others, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said that such unremitting incidents under the BJP's watch have invited the death of democracy in India.

At least five Assam Police personnel were killed while defending the ''constitutional boundary'' of the state with Mizoram and more than 60 people injured, including an SP, as the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on Monday.

''Shocked & Stunned to hear about the ruthless violence that has transpired at the #AssamMizoramBorder. My condolences to the bereaved families. Such unremitting incidents under @BJP4India's watch have invited the death of democracy in our nation,'' the TMC national secretary tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga respectively, and urged them to ensure peace along the disputed border and find an amicable settlement.

After allegations of encroachment of territory by both sides over the past few weeks and skirmishes that escalated tensions between the two states, violent clashes were reported along the inter-state border that ended in the death of at least five Assam policemen.

