Guj: Hariprasad Swamiji of Sokhda Swaminarayan temple dies at 87

Haripradas Swamiji of Haridham Sokhda temple died of age-related ailments at a hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara district, sources from the temple said on Tuesday. Swamiji, 87, belonged to the Swaminarayan sect headquartered in Sokhda town of Vadodara.

Swamiji breathed his last at a private hospital in Vadodara on Monday night, a release issued by the Haridham Sokhda temple stated.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani paid tribute to Swamiji. In a statement, Rupani said Swamiji had spent his life in the service of society, and his contribution in the fields of de-addiction and education will be remembered forever.

A prominent religious figure in the state, Swamiji was the president of Yogi Divine Society and the spiritual head of Atmiya Samaj, the release stated.

Swamiji's mortal remains will be kept at the Sokhada Swaminarayan temple for four days for his followers and devotees to pay tributes, and his last rites will be performed on August 1.

