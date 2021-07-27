Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3 pm amid Opposition uproar
Earlier, the House was adjourned till noon and again till 2 pm.The Rajya Sabha has so far failed to transact any substantial business in the Monsoon Session that started on July 19.
The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned again on Tuesday, this time till 3 pm, as Opposition members continued to raise slogans and protest in the Well of the House over the Pegasus snooping controversy.
Soon after the members met at 2 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked the House to proceed with a discussion on the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021.
As a BJP MP started speaking on the bill, the Opposition members, some of them carrying placards, trooped into the Well and started raising slogans against the government on the Pegasus snooping row.
Harivansh made repeated efforts to bring order in the House, but the protesting members did not relent.
The deputy chairman then adjourned the House till 3 pm. Earlier, the House was adjourned till noon and again till 2 pm.
The Rajya Sabha has so far failed to transact any substantial business in the Monsoon Session that started on July 19. There has only been a discussion on Covid management in the House.
