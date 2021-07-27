Left Menu

Teary homecoming: Mirabai Chanu breaks down on meeting mother

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 27-07-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:56 IST
Teary homecoming: Mirabai Chanu breaks down on meeting mother
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Photo/ KL Rahul Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

It was an emotional homecoming for newly-crowned Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu, who broke down on meeting her mother here on Tuesday before being felicitated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh at the airport.

Much like the reception at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, Chanu was met with media frenzy at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport here.

Astringent training regimen after the 2016 Rio Games had limited Chanu's visits to the home for the past five years.

Chanu, who won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category on Saturday, was seen hugging her mother Saikhom Ongbi Tombi Leima and her father Saikhom Kriti Meitei with tears rolling down her face as security guards formed a ring around her.

The now-famous gold earrings, shaped like the Olympic rings, that Chanu sported at the Games were a gift from her mother who sold her own jewelry for them five years ago ahead of the Rio Games in the hope of bringing the weightlifter luck.

The 26-year-old hails from Nongpok Kakching village, which is around 25km from here.

From the airport, Chanu went to attend a Manipur state government felicitation, which was hosted by the chief minister.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The diminutive weightlifter has six siblings, three sisters and two brothers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

