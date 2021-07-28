Left Menu

EU freezes legal steps against Britain after UK request for standstill

Brexit minister David Frost told parliament on July 21 that London wanted to renegotiate the protocol and asked for a standstill period that would extend current grace periods on trade between Britain and Northern Ireland and freeze existing EU legal action. The Commission rejected the idea of a renegotiation of the Brexit treaty, but on Tuesday agreed to freeze its legal action.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-07-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 00:16 IST
EU freezes legal steps against Britain after UK request for standstill
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission said on Tuesday it would not move to the next step of its legal action against Britain for unilaterally changing trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, in response to Britain's request for a "standstill". The European Union in March began a so-called infringement procedure against Britain for making changes to the Northern Ireland trade arrangements that Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce deal agreed with London last year.

The Northern Ireland protocol was part of the Brexit settlement, backed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that finally sealed Britain's divorce from the EU four years after voters backed leaving in a referendum. Brexit minister David Frost told parliament on July 21 that London wanted to renegotiate the protocol and asked for a standstill period that would extend current grace periods on trade between Britain and Northern Ireland and freeze existing EU legal action.

The Commission rejected the idea of a renegotiation of the Brexit treaty, but on Tuesday agreed to freeze its legal action. "With regards to the request for a standstill, the Commission will carefully assess the new proposals made by the UK, in accordance with the necessary consultation procedures, both internally, and with the European Parliament," a Commission spokeswoman said.

"In order to provide the necessary space to reflect on these issues and find durable solutions to the implementation of the Protocol, we have decided, at this stage, not to move to the next stage of the infringement procedure, started in March," the spokeswoman said. Businesses in Northern Ireland say it is damaging trade, and some pro-British groups have protested at what they say is a weakening of ties with Britain, raising concerns about a return to the violence which plagued the province for three decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States
3
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021