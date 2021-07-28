Biden to tap ex-ambassador Gitenstein as EU envoy
President Joe Biden has nominated former U.S. ambassador Mark Gitenstein to serve as the nation's ambassador to the European Union, the White House said on Tuesday.
Gitenstein, U.S. ambassador to Romania in the Obama administration, is an international lawyer and Biden Foundation board member.
