Biden to tap ex-ambassador Gitenstein as EU envoy
President Joe Biden has nominated former U.S. ambassador Mark Gitenstein to serve as ambassador to the European Union, the White House said on Tuesday.
Gitenstein, U.S. ambassador to Romania in the Obama administration, is an international lawyer and Biden Foundation board member. Gitenstein served as a member of the advisory committee to the Biden presidential transition earlier this year, and in 2008 he co-chaired Biden's transition to the vice presidency, according to the White House.
He also worked for 17 years in the U.S. Senate in various positions including counsel for the Intelligence Committee.
