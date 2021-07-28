President condoles loss of lives in Barabanki road accident

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and wished for speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a double-decker bus in Barabanki late on Tuesday night.

"Deeply pained by the news of the untimely death of many people in a road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery," he said in a tweet.

