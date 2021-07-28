Left Menu

LS proceedings adjourned till 12:30 pm as Cong members hurl papers at Chair, Treasury benches

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 1230 pm on Wednesday as opposition created ruckus in the House with Congress members throwing papers at the Chair and Treasury benches while protesting over Pegasus and other issues. As the opposition protests intensified, Congress members were seen throwing papers at the Chair and Treasury benches.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:36 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12:30 pm on Wednesday as opposition created ruckus in the House with Congress members throwing papers at the Chair and Treasury benches while protesting over Pegasus and other issues. As the Lok Sabha met in the morning, the House took up the Question Hour amid continued slogan-shouting by opposition members. As the opposition protests intensified, Congress members were seen throwing papers at the Chair and Treasury benches. Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, took up matters under Rule 377. As the ruckus continued, Agrawal adjourned the House for about 20 minutes till 12:30 pm.

