PM Modi congratulates B S Bommai ji on taking oath as Karnataka CM

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri B S Bommai ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka's CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure."
