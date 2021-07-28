Din on 1st day of Goa Assembly session as opposition members object to minister's comment

The Goa Assembly witnessed din on Wednesday as members of the opposition parties rushed into the well of the House after state Legislative Affairs Minister Mauvin Godinho accused them of indulging in ''theatrics''.

The three-day session of the Assembly began on Wednesday during which the state's budget will be passed.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had presented the budget during the previous session in March before it was cut short.

Then Governor B S Koshyari had prorogued the budget session on May 12, two weeks ahead of the schedule, as the code of conduct then came into force due to municipal polls.

All pending business of the House, besides the budget, would be taken up during the current session.

On Wednesday, the House witnessed noisy scenes after Godinho moved a motion to suspend the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House with regard to general discussion on the budget.

Members of the opposition parties, led by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, said this would lead to suspension of the general discussion on the budget which had started before the session was prorogued in May.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai, Independent legislator Rohan Khaunte, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's Sudin Dhavalikar, and Congress MLAs Luizinho Faleiro and Pratapsinh Rane objected to Godinho's motion.

Sardesai sought to know from the Speaker that under which rule this was allowed. He also claimed such an act was ''illegal'' as it would amount to the CM not responding to the debate on the budget.

He said the budget cannot be passed without a discussion in the House and doing so would set a wrong precedent.

Later, Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar and CM Sawant told the House that the decision for moving a motion to suspend the Conduct of Business was taken during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

To this, Kamat said he had already submitted his objection to the decision of the BAC.

While arguments continued between the ruling and opposition legislators, Godinho said the opposition members were indulging in ''theatrics'' in the wake of the forthcoming state Assembly polls (due next year).

Godinho's statement led to an uproar and opposition members rushed into the well of the House, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 2.30 pm.

