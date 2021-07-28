Left Menu

Rajya Sabha TV 'censoring content' on Opposition protests, alleges TMC

The TMC Wednesday alleged that Rajya Sabha Television, which airs the proceedings of the House live, is censoring content on Opposition protests.CENSORSHIP. Pegasus hacking, espionage, military spyware, TMC MP and leader of the party in Rajya Sabha Derek O Brien tweeted.No comment was immediately available from RS TV on the allegations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:54 IST
Rajya Sabha TV 'censoring content' on Opposition protests, alleges TMC
  • Country:
  • India

The TMC Wednesday alleged that Rajya Sabha Television, which airs the proceedings of the House live, is ''censoring content'' on Opposition protests.

''CENSORSHIP. Modi-Shah 'masterstroke'. Rajya Sabha TV showing selective footage/online edit. All protests in the House by about 100 MPs from 15 Opposition parties not being telecast. #Pegasus hacking, espionage, military spyware,'' TMC MP and leader of the party in Rajya Sabha Derek O' Brien tweeted.

No comment was immediately available from RS TV on the allegations. Rajya Sabha proceedings Wednesday were repeatedly adjourned after conducting the Question Hour amid continued protest and sloganeering by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and price rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021