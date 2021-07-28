Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi meet Mamata Banerjee today

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met at the former's residence at 10 Janpath on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:40 IST
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi meet Mamata Banerjee today
Sonia Gandhi with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met at the former's residence at 10 Janpath on Wednesday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present during the meeting.

Banerjee, who is also the chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC) reached the national capital on Monday. This is her first visit to Delhi since her victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year. On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was preceded by her meeting with Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Addressing reporters outside the South Avenue home where she is staying, Banerjee on Tuesday stated, "Unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own." Asked if she will lead the Opposition parties she said, "Country will lead and we shall follow." Banerjee's visit during the ongoing Parliament's Monsoon session holds significance as the Opposition is cornering the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol, and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is also a standoff between the Centre and Opposition parties over several key issues including the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy and scrapping of farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021