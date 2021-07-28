Left Menu

BJP distorted J-K's face by destroying Constitution, alleges PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distorted the face of Jammu and Kashmir by destroying the Constitution and said that the abrogation of Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:18 IST
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distorted the face of Jammu and Kashmir by destroying the Constitution and said that the abrogation of Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional. Mehbooba was speaking on the 22nd foundation day of the PDP at a function in Srinagar.

"Kashmiris preferred to stay with India and supported government forces and brotherhood but today BJP distorted Jammu and Kashmir's face by destroying the Constitution," the PDP chief said. Reiterating that the PDP's party will continue to struggle for the resolution of the Kashmir issue and restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, she said, "When BJP could struggle for 70 years and abrogate Article 370 in an illegal and unconstitutional manner, then why cannot we struggle for our rights? People have always made sacrifices in their struggles," she added.

PM Modi had on June 24 held the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership mainly from Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories. Among the 14 leaders who participated in the meeting were Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GA Mir; National Conference's Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah; PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, J-K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari. The issue of restoration of statehood was also raised by several participants in the meeting.

The PDP chief told reporters after the 3.5 hour-long meeting that she has told the Prime Minister that the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not accept the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated "unconstitutionally, illegally and immorally". "People of Jammu and Kashmir are in a lot of difficulties after August 5, 2019. They are angry, upset, and emotionally shattered. They feel humiliated. I told Prime Minister that people do not accept the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated unconstitutionally, illegally and immorally." (ANI)

