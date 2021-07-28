Left Menu

Consignment of King Chilli from Nagaland exported to London: Com Min

It got GI Geographical Indications certification in 2008, it said.Terming it as wonderful news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Only those who have eaten the Bhoot Jolokia will know how spicy it is.Nagalands King Chilli has been considered as the worlds hottest chilli.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:46 IST
Consignment of King Chilli from Nagaland exported to London: Com Min
  • Country:
  • India

A consignment of 'Raja Mircha' or 'King Chilli' from Nagaland was exported to London on Wednesday, the commerce ministry said.

The consignment was sourced from Tening, part of Peren district, Nagaland.

''The chilli from Nagaland is also referred to as Bhoot Jolokia and Ghost pepper. It got GI (Geographical Indications) certification in 2008,'' it said.

Terming it as ''wonderful news'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: ''Only those who have eaten the Bhoot Jolokia will know how spicy it is!''.

Nagaland's King Chilli has been considered as the world's hottest chilli. It constantly features among the top five in the list of the world's hottest chillies based on the Scoville Heat Units (SHUs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021