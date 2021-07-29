Left Menu

Sharad Pawar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 00:06 IST
Sharad Pawar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday.

''Met with an old colleague Lalu Prasad Yadav ji and enquired about his health. Was very happy to meet Lalu ji after a long time,'' Pawar tweeted in Hindi.

Yadav's daughter and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti was also present during the meeting.

Pawar and Yadav were ministers in the United Progressive Alliance-1 and the UPA-2 governments.

Yadav had on July 5 addressed his first political meeting in a long time, castigating the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Nitish Kumar administration in Bihar for their ''many failures'' and predicting a bright future for the regional party under his son Tejashwi Yadav.

He is suffering from many ailments and convalescing at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
New software update rolling out to OnePlus 7/7 Pro

New software update rolling out to OnePlus 7/7 Pro

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea VP loses appeal against French embezzlement verdict; Risking China's anger, Blinken meets representative of Dalai Lama in India and more

World News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea VP loses appeal against French embezzl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021