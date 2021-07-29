Left Menu

Maha cabinet minister Jayant Patil undergoes angiography

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 13:27 IST
Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil underwent an angiography at a private hospital here on Thursday, a day after he was hospitalised following complaint of restlessness during the cabinet meeting.

After the medical procedure, the minister in a post on social media said there was nothing to worry and doctors have advised him rest for two days.

Patil, who is also the state NCP president, was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday after he felt uneasy during the cabinet meeting, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said.

On Thursday, Patil said, ''I underwent angiography today morning at the Breach Candy hospital. Doctors did not find any problem during the angiography.” “I have been advised rest for two days,'' the minister said, adding that he plans to resume work soon after being discharged and thanked those who enquired about his health.

