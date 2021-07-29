Smriti Irani's son performs 'bhoomi pujan' for her house in Amethi

Johar Irani, son of Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, on Thursday performed the 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of the MP's house here.

During the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Smriti Irani, who went on to wrest Amethi from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had promised to build a house in the district so that local residents could meet her easily and didn't have to go to Delhi.

Vijay Gupta, Smriti Irani's representative, later told reporters that the minister has always kept her promises. She had said that she would get a house constructed here. The 'bhoomi pujan' was held and the construction of the house would start soon.

Smriti Irani is concerned about her constituency and has been working continuously for the development of every area, he said.

On February 22 this year, the minister purchased land in Mevai village to build her house.

