New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL78 HP-LAHAUL-LD STRANDED 175 tourists stuck in Lahaul-Spiti after cloudburst, landslides Shimla: As many as 175 tourists are stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, a senior disaster management official said on Thursday.

DES52 PB-SIDHU Navjot Sidhu meets party workers, lists 'five priorities' again Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday flagged again the five ‘key issues’ faced by the state, days after being told by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that his government is close to resolving them.

DES29 RJ-MAKEN-CONG-MLAs Day 2: Maken continues discussions with Cong MLAs Jaipur: Congress general secretary Ajay Maken held one-on-one discussions with Rajasthan Congress MLAs for the second day here on Thursday.

DES24 RJ-MINISTER Rajasthan minister junks reports of MLAs' plaints against him to Maken Jaipur: Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Thursday junked reports that Congress MLAs complained about him and other ministers during discussions with party general secretary Ajay Maken, saying these lack substance.

DES36 UP-MODI UP: PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of food security scheme on Aug 5 Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana on August 5, an Uttar Pradesh official said here on Thursday.

DES2 UP-MAYAWATI Mayawati urges Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of Pegasus row Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati Thursday urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the Pegasus snooping row and said that ''mistrust and confrontation'' between the government and the Opposition over important issues have stalled the functioning of Parliament.

DES15 UP-INTERFAITH-MARRIAGE-RUCKUS Karni Sena activists prevent interfaith marriage in UP's Ballia Ballia: Activists of right wing Karni Sena allegedly prevented an interfaith marriage here and created a ruckus at a court before forcibly taking the couple to a police station, according to officials.

DES4 UP-SUICIDE SUSPENSION UP: Five cops booked for abetting suicide of RSS worker's son suspended Baghpat (UP): Five policemen who were earlier booked on charges of abetting the suicide of a 22-year-old son of an RSS office-bearer here have been suspended, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

DES13 PRIYANKA-UP-AMBULANCE WORKERS Priyanka Gandhi slams Uttar Pradesh govt over protests by ambulance workers New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation in Uttar Pradesh, saying the government which talked about showering flowers on ambulance workers during the Covid period is now talking of raining sticks on them after they raised voices for their rights.

DES19 UKD-DHAMI-GURUDWARA Four members of Nanakmatta gurudwara panel resign Rudrapur: Four members of the historic Nanakmatta Sahib Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee resigned after a video surfaced showing schoolgirls performing folk dances and raising pro-BJP slogans on the shrine premises to welcome CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

DES50 UP-VIRUS-CASES 60 new COVID-19 cases in UP, four more deaths Lucknow: Sixty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the infection count to 17,08,373 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 22,752 with four fresh fatalities, a health bulletin said.

DES45 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana records 3 COVID-19 fatalities, 30 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Thursday reported three COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 9,630 and 30 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,69,858, a daily bulletin stated.

