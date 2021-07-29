Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes two bills amid opposition protests

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills amid protests by the opposition over their demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 21:05 IST
Lok Sabha passes two bills amid opposition protests
Parliament. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills amid protests by the opposition over their demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware. Lok Sabha passed The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 and The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The opposition again forced adjournments in the House on Thursday. After the House began its proceedings, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said some members of the House were repeating incidents that are against Parliament rules.

"If this continues, I'll have to take any action against those members in order to maintain the decorum of the House," he said. Some opposition MPs had on Wednesday thrown papers during their protest and also torn placards they were carrying.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed adjournments since the start of the monsoon session on July 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021