Delhi BJP, Cong workers hold separate protests over city govt's poor Covid management, water crisis

Workers and leaders of the Delhi Congress and the BJP held separate protests on Thursday against the city government over various issues, including ''poor'' management of the Covid pandemic, price rise and water crisis. While the Delhi Congress held a march towards the LG house, activists of the city BJP unit tried to 'gherao' the assembly. However, workers of both the parties were stopped by the police. Led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar, activists started their protest from the Vikas Bhawan in north Delhi's Civil Lines. According to the police, around 100 to 150 people who started their protest march from Vikas Bhawan marched to Sant Parmanand Hospital and then tried to move towards Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence where they were stopped. The Delhi Traffic Police said the road had to be blocked for vehicular movement for some time. ''Traffic movement is closed from Chandgiram Akhara towards IP College (Both Carriageway) due to demonstration,'' it tweeted. The BJP's protest started around 11 am from Chandgiram Akhada but they were stopped by the police while moving towards Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house. According to a statement by the city unit of BJP, party's Delhi president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led the protest against the Kejriwal government. ''Whether it is Delhi Jal Board, excise policy, DTC buses purchase or ration distribution, there have been scams in almost every sector by this government,'' Gupta said in the statement. He charged Kejriwal, Health minister Satyendar Jain and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha of making DJB bankrupt as now it is incurring a loss of Rs 2,000 crore on yearly basis for past few years. During the corona pandemic, more than 300 government employees and health workers died in line of duty and despite promising Rs one crore each to the family of these corona warriors, fact is only 17 have got this amount so far, he alleged in the statement.

