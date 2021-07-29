Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:28 IST
Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Badal condole demise of fmr SAD chief's wife
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday condoled the demise of Mohinder Kaur, wife of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president late Jagdev Singh Talwandi, who passed away following prolonged illness.

Kaur was admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh and breathed her last late Wednesday night.

She was 91.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal too expressed grief over the death of Kaur, who is survived by two sons -- former MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi and SGPC member Jagjit Singh Talwandi -- and two daughters.

The chief minister said, "I am deeply pained to learn about the death of Mohinder Kaur, a pious soul with the qualities of head and heart." Badal in a tweet said, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Sardarni Mohinder Kaur ji, wife of late S. Jagdev Singh Talwandi ji, former president @Akali_Dal_. Akali Dal is with the family in this hour of grief, and I pray Akal Purakh to grant them strength." PTI CHS VSD RHL

