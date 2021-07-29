Uttarakhand CM meets BL Santhosh, Uttarakhand BJP in charge Dushyant Gautam

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday met Bharatiya Janta Party National Secretary BL Santhosh, and party state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam here.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:29 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with BJP's state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday met Bharatiya Janta Party National Secretary BL Santhosh, and party state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam here. "Today met BJP National General Secretary (Organization) of Shri B L Santhosh and Uttarakhand BJP in charge Dushyant Gautam and co in-charge Rekha Verma at Chief Minister's residence," Dhami tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier on July 4, Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand replacing Tirath Singh Rawat. The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but Dhami became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

