Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stone for Integrated Cyber Training Complex in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Integrated Cyber Training Complex in Chennai. Speaking on the occasion, Stalin said, "America and England are handling cybercrime in a great way and those countries are good in technological up-gradation. Tamil Nadu should also follow that technological use."

"In 1971, the DMK started the police computer wing which is the first in our country. Its Karunanidhi who first appointed women police inspector. In 1969, the police commission was first started by Karunanidhi," he added. "I assure the police department that our government will fulfill all the demands of the police," he added further.

He also congratulated the 86 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) who have finished training. (ANI)

