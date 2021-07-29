Left Menu

Rajasthan to include silicosis patients, their families on beneficiary list of food security scheme

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:30 IST
Rajasthan to include silicosis patients, their families on beneficiary list of food security scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to include names of silicosis patients and their families on the list of beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme.

A total of 19,541 people have been identified who will now be able to get benefit of the food security scheme with the decision, an official statement said on Thursday.

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by breathing in silica dust.

Under the Rajasthan Silicosis Policy-2019, there is a provision to give benefits of all schemes to the silicosis victims and their family members. These families have been entitled to benefits equivalent to BPL families under the government's policy, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021