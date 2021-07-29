Rajasthan to include silicosis patients, their families on beneficiary list of food security scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to include names of silicosis patients and their families on the list of beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme.

A total of 19,541 people have been identified who will now be able to get benefit of the food security scheme with the decision, an official statement said on Thursday.

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by breathing in silica dust.

Under the Rajasthan Silicosis Policy-2019, there is a provision to give benefits of all schemes to the silicosis victims and their family members. These families have been entitled to benefits equivalent to BPL families under the government's policy, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)