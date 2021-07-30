Left Menu

Philippines to place Manila area in lockdown to curb Delta spread

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 30-07-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 08:26 IST
Philippines to place Manila area in lockdown to curb Delta spread
  • Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday approved the imposition of lockdown measures in the capital region to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant, the presidential spokesperson said.

The Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to more than 13 million people, will be placed under the tightest quarantine curbs from August 6 to 20, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a televised address. "While it is a painful decision, this is for the good of all."

