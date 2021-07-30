Delhi Assembly speaker suspends BJP MLA for next session for disrupting House proceedings

Left Menu

To protest of this ruling by the speaker, all BJP MLAs walked out of the House.The second day of the monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly witnessed pandemonium after BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht made a sarcastic remark about Aam Aadmi Party AAP legislator Somnath Bharti during question hour of the House.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday suspended BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma for the next session for disrupting proceedings of the House. To protest of this ruling by the speaker, all BJP MLAs walked out of the House.

The second day of the monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly witnessed pandemonium after BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht made a sarcastic remark about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Somnath Bharti during question hour of the House. Following this, some AAP legislators, including Bharti, trooped into the well of the House and demanded an apology from Bisht. Reacting to this, BJP MLAs, including Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai started shouting after which the speaker directed AAP MLAs to return to their seats, and also asked Bisht to apologise. He also asked other BJP legislators to maintain peace.

BJP MLA Bisht apologised for his remarks but Sharma and Mahajan continued to shout. The speaker asked Mahajan to go out of the House for 10 minutes and warned Sharma of action if he continued to not let the house function. Sharma did not relent and questioned the speaker's decision of asking Bisht to apologise followhich which Goel ordered his suspension for the next session.

''I suspend Om Prakash Sharma for the next session of the House,'' Goel ruled. Following this decision, all the BJP MLAs walked out of the House.

The BJP has eight MLAs in the 70 member Assembly dominated by the ruling AAP that has 62 members in the House. The House is also scheduled to take up discussion on the Centre's three agri laws against which thousands of farmers had been protesting at the three borders of DelhiSinghu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- since November 26. PTI AKM TDS TDS

