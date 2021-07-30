Some ministers willing to step down in Rajasthan, Maken says ahead of reshuffle

Ahead of a likely reshuffle in the Rajasthan Cabinet, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken on Friday said some ministers have expressed willingness to quit the government to work for the organisation.

The remark by Maken, who is the Rajasthan in-charge at the All India Congress Committee, followed a series of one-on-one meetings here with ruling party MLAs and other leaders in the Ashok Gehlot-led state.

A Cabinet expansion and appointments to district Congress posts is expected soon, following demands by supporters of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot for a bigger share of power.

''There are people who are eager to leave government positions and work for the organisation. We are proud of such people,” Maken said, his remarks indicating that some ministers in the Gehlot Cabinet will now make way for new faces.

“The Congress will form the government again in 2023 with our members, who are ready to leave everything and work together with the organisation'' he told reporters.

The leader said the ministers cited his own example when he quit a ministerial post in 2013 to work for the organisation.

After the one-in-meetings on Wednesday and Thursday with 115 MLAs – from the Congress and those supporting the party -- the Congress leader held discussions Friday with the state executive at the party headquarters here.

He is now expected to submit his report to the party’s central leadership in New Delhi.

“We mainly discussed how we can bring back a Congress government in 2023. In the state executive meeting also, we discussed that there should be better coordination between the government and the organisation so that together we can bring the Congress back to power,'' he said.

Maken appreciated the performance of the Ashok Gehlot government.

''I was told by every MLA how amazing development work has been carried out in their constituency -- be it education, health, roads, hospitals. All MLAs are satisfied and all are moving ahead on the path of development,” he said.

Apart from the MLAs, Maken spoke separately with Gehlot, Pilot, state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra and Speaker C P Joshi.

Asked about the possible role for Pilot, who was sacked as deputy CM and the state unit president after he rebelled against Gehlot, he said, ''Everyone has faith in the high command.” “Everyone has said that whatever role the high command decides will be acceptable to all.” PTI AG ASH ASH

