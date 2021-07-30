Merkel party candidate apologises for book plagiarism
26 to elect a new parliament, with the strongest party likely to lead the formation of a new government and provide the next chancellor. Merkel, whose party Laschet now leads, isnt running for a fifth term.
- Country:
- Germany
The center-right candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in Germany's upcoming election apologised Friday for failing to credit a source in a 2009 book he wrote about immigration.
German news agency dpa quoted Armin Laschet as saying the book will be reviewed to determine whether further mistakes were made.
Allegations of plagiarism and academic misconduct are taken very seriously in Germany and have led several senior politicians to resign in recent years.
Laschet's rival, Annalena Baerbock of the Green party, earlier this month acknowledged making a mistake when she used material in a new book without listing sources.
Recent polls give Laschet's Union bloc a clear lead over the Greens and the center-left Social Democrats. But the 60-year-old's personal approval ratings have fallen in part due to perceived missteps during this month's deadly floods in western Germany, where Laschet is a state governor.
Germans go to the polls on Sept. 26 to elect a new parliament, with the strongest party likely to lead the formation of a new government and provide the next chancellor. Merkel, whose party Laschet now leads, isn't running for a fifth term.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Several people missing in Germany as houses collapse in heavy rain
Thirty missing in Germany in house collapses in heavy rain -media
About 30 people missing in houses collapse in western Germany due to heavy rain - SWR
Four people dead, over 30 missing after flooding in Germany
6 dead, many missing in Germany floods