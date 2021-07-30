Left Menu

ED summons ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh, son again in money laundering case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:00 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and his son to appear before it on Monday here in connection with a money laundering case probe, official sources said on Friday.

The 72-year-old NCP politician and his son, Hrishikesh, have been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case on August 2, according to provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Deshmukh has skipped at least three summonses of the federal probe agency in the past for questioning in the case. His son and wife too were summoned and they also did not appear.

The summonses were issued in connection with the criminal case registered under the PMLA related to an alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April.

The agency had last month raided Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai and Nagpur apart from that of his aides and some others.

It subsequently arrested two of his aides in this case, personal secretary Sanjeev Palande (51) and personal assistant Kundan Shinde (45).

The Enforcement Directorate's case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

