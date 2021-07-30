Left Menu

CM Thackeray, Fadnavis meet while visiting flood-affected areas

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his predecessor and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met in a flood-affected area in the Kolhapur district on Friday.Thackeray, who landed in the western Maharashtra district in the morning, learnt that Fadnavis was also there and sent a message to him, said Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thackeray, who landed in the western Maharashtra district in the morning, learnt that Fadnavis was also there and sent a message to him, said Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar. The two met in Shahuwadi and had an interaction with flood-affected persons.

Later, talking to reporters, the chief minister said there should be no politics over the floods which ravaged Maharashtra last week.

''Three parties are already with me. It is good if a fourth one too comes along for welfare of flood victims,'' Thackeray, who heads a coalition of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, quipped.

Fadnavis said on Twitter that he told the chief minister that relief and rehabilitation operations should be carried out expeditiously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

