Bulgaria's anti-elite ITN party will try to form government

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev on Friday asked the new anti-establishment party, There Is Such a People (ITN), to form a government after it narrowly won a parliamentary election on July 11.

Led by talk show host Slavi Trifonov, the party's nominee for prime minister, Plamen Nikolov, 44, will have seven days to garner support in a fragmented legislature, or return the mandate.

